Gelson Fernandes scores opening goal versus RB Leipzig | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt's Gelson Fernandes scores a nice goal versus RB Leipzig.
ANNOUNCER 2: Love watching Hasebe.
ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, that's worked its way through here for Jovic. Just nudged off it for now by Laimer, who's having to cover for Willi Orban. He's off. Haller can't score! And it's tucked in by Gelson Fernandes!
In the side today and on target for Frankfurt. Eintracht Frankfurt 1, RB Leipzig 0. And how crucial with Willi Orban being off the pitch here.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yep. Definitely. Missing their center half. Laimer's going to tuck it here. Jovic using his body, pushes Laimer away. Great ball into the box.
Out there, [INAUDIBLE] Fernandes. But that second ball [INAUDIBLE] now making the sprint back to collect the second ball. And Fernandes, being on top of it, looked to rebound.
You see it again. There, a good header. Fernandes following up.
For me, if there was one team, it was Frankfurt who was going to score. For me, they started the better team.
