Emiliano Insua scores a beautiful goal to tie the match vs. SC Freiburg | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
VfB Stuttgart defender, Emiliano Insua scores a beautiful goal versus SC Freiburg to tie the game before the second half.
