Bayern bound Alphonso Davies torches Minnesota United with two goals | 2018 MLS Highlights
Video Details
In his first match since signing an MLS record transfer deal with Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies scored two beauties against Minnesota United.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices