Griezmann strikes for Atletico Madrid | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights
Antoine Griezmann gives Atletico Madrid 1-0 lead over Marseille.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER 1: --attacking, if you will.
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, mistake here at the back. It's opened up for Griezmann! He has the opening goal! They sat back. They waited for their chance, and they've pounced! Antoine Griezmann, 1-0, Atletico Madrid!
PA ANNOUNCER: [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
ANNOUNCER 1: Well, we talked about it. It's not always pretty, but it's effective. And they wait for their moment, they strike. Wonderful giveaway, from Atletico perspective. It has to be said, is this a pass here? Or just a deflection? I tell you what, I think he just, right at the last minute, to make that pass off of this deflection here. And it falls perfectly in to Griezmann, puts it in the back of the net. They're not here to entertain. They're not here to play beautiful soccer. They are here to win. And they will find that one moment, and they will capitalize on it.
