Dimitri Payet extends lead for Marseille | 2017-18 UEFA Europa League Highlights
Dimitri Payet's stunning solo effort gives Marseille 2-0 lead over Athletic Bilbao.
[CHEERING] ANNOUNCER: The [INAUDIBLE] are looking good and [INAUDIBLE] find the intended target. Watch out! Dimitri Payet smashes it into the back of the net, what is a wonderful volley by the Marseille captain. And in the 14th minute, they've doubled up. What a start for the French side. And what a goal by Dimitri Payet.
Well, everything is going their way at the moment. Just watch how well he strikes this ball. Across half clear, not a good touch at all initially by the defender Etxeita. You see, he gives it to [INAUDIBLE] Eaton.
So to bring it down and smash it into the net from there requires remarkable skill. It's a brilliant strike. And Herrerin got a hand to it. But it was really too hot to handle properly.
