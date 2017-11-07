Top 5 Defenders (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Take a look at the Bundesliga's top defenders one third of the way through the season.

More Soccer Videos

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has officially retired

Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has officially retired

15 mins ago

Top 5 Goalkeepers (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Top 5 Goalkeepers (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

15 mins ago

Top 5 Defenders (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

Top 5 Defenders (so far) | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

15 mins ago

Stu Holden's European Power Rankings

Stu Holden's European Power Rankings

18 hours ago

Rob Stone and Alexi Lalas break down the Houston vs. Seattle Western Conference finals matchup | 2017 MLS Playoffs

Rob Stone and Alexi Lalas break down the Houston vs. Seattle Western Conference finals matchup | 2017 MLS Playoffs

19 hours ago

Houston Dynamo advance to the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights

Houston Dynamo advance to the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers | 2017 MLS Playoffs Highlights

19 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»