Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: Ohio State's blocked punt changes everything
NOVEMBER 24, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: "Lobs it in the air!"
NOVEMBER 3, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: "Kennedy Brooks"
OCTOBER 27, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson Call of the Game: "Down the sideline"
OCTOBER 20, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: "Odell Beckham would be proud"
OCTOBER 13, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: "Ice water in his veins"
SEPTEMBER 23, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: "Mr. Anderson"
SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson' Call of the Game: "FEE-nay-FAY-you-wee-AH-kee"
AUGUST 31, 2018 Fox Sports
Gus Johnson's Call of the Game: 'Smash mouth OU football'
NOVEMBER 12, 2017 Fox Sports
