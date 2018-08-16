- Really good, deserved to win. Pitched well enough to win a baseball game. Even thought in that sixth inning, he hit a couple of spots that were strikes. We don't get the calls. It's not why we lost the game today.

I thought there were big pitches and big situations we didn't get, and probably led to that second run overall. But for me, Robbie is great. He's really pitched well-- pitched well all season long. But, really, taken this spot in the rotation the last three turns through.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah, I mean, I didn't get the opportunity to have Robbie for a long couple of years ago before he was hurt. So, obviously, his other two starts earlier in the year weren't great, but these are three really good starts in row. Five the first time, six the next two times, really good.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- Us. I mean, sometimes you give guys too much credit. I mean, he's not that-- he's pitched fine. But for us, at some point in time, you've got to layoff pitches that aren't strikes and then you gotta attack the pitches are in the strike zone. We didn't do that. I mean, there's really no other way around it. You're not going to win baseball games in the big leagues swinging at balls and taking strikes.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- Yeah, he's played really, really well. It's not hard to see. He's not been given a ton of consistent opportunity this year. He's been given it here in August and he's really running with it. Other people have gotten that opportunity in front of him this year. He's waited and remained positive and tried to work that role off the bench. And now he's getting, at least, consistent at bats against right-handed pitching. And he's had great at-bats through August.

REPORTER: You called Robbie, fearless, before the game, and he has been since pitching like he was out of the bullpen. What switched here that was different than before when he was starting?

- You probably read too much into two aberrations starts. I mean, they're starts out of nowhere where you're spot starting and he's pitched the entire season that way and he had two outings all year that weren't good.

I think this is much more indicative to who he is as a pitcher than those two early starts of the year.

REPORTER: Any surprise at all for you, though, to see a guy step up and take it over? Impressed by this?

- Happy for him. He's doing what he needs to put himself in our rotation going forward. And that's good to see. Looking for more answers than questions, and that type of performance on a consistent basis gives us answers.

REPORTER: What can your rookies in the rotation learn from watching him go through a lineup?

- It's a real good pitch mix. I mean, he comes in with aggression when he needs to. I can think of the Ward at-bats when he gets a fly ball or a weak pop-up. He comes in with aggression. He comes in with aggression on Upton, there's no fear in there. And then there's enough off-speed, dropping in for a strike or throwing outside the zone.

I think anybody that's gonna be successful here at the big league level is going to throw off-speed for strikes and off-speed out of the zone for punch-outs, and then the willingness to go in at times. For the vast majority of pitchers, they pitch that profile. And he's doing that very, very well.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- Cory's been good. He had an 800-plus OPS last year against right-handed pitching. When put in that situation, he thrived last year offensively. We gave opportunity to a lot of other guys throughout the course of the season. He was adjusting to a role that was probably hard for first time in his career to come in and play periodically. He embraced it, did the best he could with it, but he's clearly playing better when he's getting more consistent opportunity.

REPORTER: What kind of audition, then, is this for him? Is it for something of a more stable, solidified spot?

- Like I said, we're looking for more answers than questions, and guys go out and play well on a consistent basis provide answers for us. He had really good at-bats today. I thought Travis had good at-bats. Everybody else probably had a sporadic decent at-bat, but there just weren't enough good at-bats strung together today.

REPORTER: Any value in so many guys working as a closer? Talk about how to pitch like that and how a closer has to get through something.

- Yeah, I mean, technically not closing out a game right there in a save situation, but pitching the last inning of a game. He's fine. He's good. Those things happen. They wouldn't happen-- or they wouldn't bite us if we did more offensively. You look up through the course of a game, you got a few hits on the board and a couple of runs on the board.

Today, the game provided us more opportunities than that. And we need to win those baseball games.

REPORTER: [INAUDIBLE]

- A little bit. I applaud the bunt and the walk today. Yeah, he's fighting himself a little bit, getting back into rhythm. And we've seen stretches where he's run into that and time to get to work. Got to find that timing and rhythm, and I've no doubt he's a big part of our offense.