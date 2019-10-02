The Latest: Japan, Samoa PMs exchange jerseys, talk rugby

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 13 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Samoan counterpart Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi have taken a little time out from official business to talk rugby.

The two leaders swapped signed team jerseys ahead of the Japan-Samoa Pool A game at the Rugby World Cup.

With a touch of diplomacy, Prime Minister Abe said he was confident it would be “an excellent game” in Toyota on Saturday. Host Japan will be on the brink of a first appearance in the quarterfinals if it beats Samoa.

Malielegaoi is on an official visit to Japan and is expected to watch the game at City of Toyota Stadium. He congratulated Abe on the host team’s fabulous start, when it beat Russia and then upset Ireland to lead the group. He also praised Japan’s hosting of the tournament, the first Rugby World Cup in Asia.

Abe was at the opening game to watch Japan’s victory over Russia. Malielegaoi won’t have enjoyed Samoa’s last outing — a 34-0 loss to Scotland.