Super Rugby: Chiefs 6 1st-half tries, beat Highlanders 45-22

SUVA, Fiji (AP) The Hamilton-based Chiefs stunned the Dunedin-based Highlanders with six first-half tries, including a double to winger Tony Pulu, and went on to win 45-22 Saturday in a match in Fiji’s capital which may be pivotal in Super Rugby’s wild card playoff race.

The match was thought likely to be close between teams separated by only three points in the New Zealand conference; the Highlanders in third place and the Chiefs just behind in fourth.

But the Chiefs, playing with a powerful wind at their backs, destroyed the Highlanders with three tries in the first 15 minutes, another that made it 28-0 after 25 minutes and two more tries in one of the most one-sided halves seen in a New Zealand conference match.

The Highlanders weren’t able to compete, even to get their hands on the ball. They did rally strongly with four tries in the second half, including a late try to new All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell, which denied the Chiefs a valuable bonus point.

”That was a classic example of how to play with the wind,” Chiefs captain Sam Cane said. ”We got it spot on in the first half but the Highlanders played pretty sharp with it in the second half so we feel glad we got enough points in the first half to hold on.”

The Chiefs leapfrog the Highlanders into third place in the New Zealand conference, strengthening their claim to a playoff wild card with two regular season rounds remaining.

Both teams were returning after a one-month break for June internationals. The match was technically a home gave for the Highlanders but the Chiefs were much more at home after having played in Suva in each of the last two years.

They began with more energy than the Highlanders, given a strong platform by their scrum and led by barnstorming performances in the forwards by Liam Messam and Cane and in the backs by fullback Solomon Alaimalo, center Anton Lienert-Brown and Pulu.

Alaimalo scored the first try after only two minutes, put into a gap by Lienert-Brown. Pulu had his first try from sustained pressure in the 10th and prop Karl Tu’inukuafe scored to make it 21-0 after 14 minutes. The pressure was unrelenting and tries followed to flanker Luke Jacobson, winger Sean Wainui and to Pulu, who finished the half with his second.

The tide turned as the Highlanders took the wind in the second half. Center Tei Walden scored two tries and almost made another which was disallowed as the Chiefs suddenly found themselves on the back foot. Their only points came from a penalty as they were outscored 22-3 in the second half and saw a bonus point evaporate.

”I think they won the physicality and beat us to the punch in the first half,” Highlanders captain Ben Smith said. ”They were winning every race and you just can’t give it to a team like the Chiefs.”