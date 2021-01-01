California Consumer Privacy Act Recordkeeping

Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC’s ("Company’s") California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA") metrics for the 2020 reporting period are as follows:

Requests to Know : Company received 4 requests from individuals identifying as California residents to access their personal information for the 2020 reporting period through its designated methods of submission. Of those requests, Company denied 4 requests due to failure to verify identity. The median number of days within which Company substantively responded to requests to know was 17.



Requests for Deletion : Company received 25 requests from individuals identifying as California residents to delete their personal information for the 2020 reporting period through its designated methods of submission. Of those requests, Company complied, in whole or in part, with 3 requests. As permitted by the CCPA, Company uses a two-step process for online requests to delete. Company denied 22 requests due to failure to verify identity or failure to separately confirm that they wanted their personal information deleted, as permitted by the CCPA. The median number of days within which Company substantively responded to requests to delete was 24.