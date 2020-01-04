John Tortorella says the team needs to get back to playing the right way
Video Details
After a tough loss to San Jose at home, John Tortorella talks about the improvements the team needs to make on their upcoming road trip.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.