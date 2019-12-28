John Tortorella talks about the contributions from the call-ups from Cleveland
Video Details
Despite an overtime loss to the Capitals on the road, John Tortorella still has a lot of confidence in his team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879