Inside the Blue Jackets locker room
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Riley Nash
- Washington Capitals
-
Riley Nash and company talk about the young call-ups from Cleveland making huge contributions to the team.
