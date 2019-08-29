Twins Final Pitch: White Sox pitchers overmatched
Video Details
On today's Twins Final Pitch, Anthony LaPanta and Tim Laudner recap the Minnesota Twins' big win over the White Sox and preview their 4-game series against the worst team in baseball.
