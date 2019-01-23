Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota dominates the glass in Phoenix
Video Details
Minnesota dominated the glass in Phoenix, pulling down 64 rebounds -- fourth most in franchise history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618