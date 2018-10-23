Wolves Fastbreak: Bench contributes on defense
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- FOX Sports North
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- Northwest
- Tyus Jones
- West
- West
-
Led by Tyus Jones, the Minnesota Timberwolves' bench chipped in on defense and with the fastbreak in their win over Indiana.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices