- Here's what's cool at Target Field. Today I'm here to tell you about Pentair's rainwater recycling system. A first of its kind system to capture, purify, and reuse rainwater here at Target Field.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Pentair is a leading global water technology company dedicated to delivering smart, sustainable water solutions for life. In 2009, Pentair began working with the Minnesota Twins to help them attain their silver LEED certification. We decided that we would look at capturing rainwater to help recycle and reuse it to clean the stadium post games. The system was designed to have four stages to ensure the security and purity of the water. The first stage is this filter here that filters down to between 5 and 10 microns.

To help you understand what that means, that's between the size of a red blood cell and 10 times the diameter of a human hair. The second stage of the treatment is ultraviolet light disinfection. It's kind of nature's way of disinfecting and killing microorganisms. The third stage that the water is treated with is the ultra filtration system, which then filters down to 0.01 microns. This is capable of removing 99.999% of all viruses and bacteria. From there, the water is dosed with a little bit of chlorine to maintain sterility and stored in that tank, in which it's ready to be used for cleaning the stadium. To learn more about the Pentair water recycle system, please visit us here at the Pentair water wall here at Target Field.

[MUSIC PLAYING]