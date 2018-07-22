[BEEPING] - Yeah, it was Kansas City. I think the only person that was there-- we had, you know, we went on the road, and the other person who was there was one of my friends that I played growing up in in high school with. And he came in, and I left him tickets, and somehow he got tickets to the upper deck. So he saw it, and then Albie Lopez, and I hit it. And I knew I got it, and then all of a sudden, it was the first home run in the big leagues.

The last thing you want to do is hit a ball and it hits off the top of the wall, and rolls back and you end up getting thrown out at second base on a ball that you were sure was a homer, which it's happened to a lot of guys. You know, you hit it and end up looking foolish. So I hit it, I knew I got it.

ANNOUNCER: That's deep to right center field.

JUSTIN MORNEAU: Then all of a sudden I started running as fast as I could because I didn't want to look stupid running around the bases getting thrown out the second. And it landed on top of the fountains in Kansas City, and bounced out of the stadium in the parking lot.

ANNOUNCER: Justin Morneau gives the Twins something to feel good about. My goodness, it bounced out of the stadium. His first major league home run. And if they can ever find it, they'll try to get it for Justin Morneau.

JUSTIN MORNEAU: Somehow they tracked down the ball, and I got it back. You know, people were nice enough to give it back to me and traded autographs, or whatever it was. That's something that never goes away. If you never play another day in the big leagues, you can always tell someone I hit a home run in the big leagues, and that's pretty special.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER: That's hit a long way to center field. Oh my gosh. Off the scoreboard.

JUSTIN MORNEAU: I think I hit four that first year. And I think three of the four were the furthest hit in those parks that year. One of them was in Detroit.

ANNOUNCER: Here's a drive to deep right center field. And Morneau delivers big time.

ANNOUNCER 2: Did you see the strength of this young 22-year-old?

JUSTIN MORNEAU: I look back on it, I look at myself when I look at that swing, and it's pretty fun to watch. As an older player, you kind of look back. And to think of what it was like to swing without any pain, it was just one of those-- you know, I was up there swinging as hard as I could every time.

And if they threw it to where I was swinging, there was a chance it was going to go far. And obviously the rest of the numbers didn't really match up, with the home runs. And I think that was enough to kind of leave some excitement there for people.

And for Gardy to look at it and go I think this guy can, you know, help our ball club and drive in some runs and be a presence in the middle of the lineup. And I think I showed enough that first year where eventually they came to depend on me for that.