Packers OL Billy Turner speaks from the heart on racial injustice in America and what we must do
Video Details
On the heels of the NFL's announcement that it would donate $250 million over the next 10 years to help fight racial injustice, Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner joined Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and Peter Schrager to talk about race relations in America and how everyone can help with action over words.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.