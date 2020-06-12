Packers OL Billy Turner speaks from the heart on racial injustice in America and what we must do

Video Details

On the heels of the NFL's announcement that it would donate $250 million over the next 10 years to help fight racial injustice, Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner joined Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and Peter Schrager to talk about race relations in America and how everyone can help with action over words.

More Videos »