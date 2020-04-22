2020 WR Draft Class highlight tape: maybe greatest wide receiver class of all time
Video Details
Watch highlights of some of the best wide receivers in an absolutely stacked class heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Some consider this either the greatest wide receiver draft class ever, or at least rivals the OBJ, Evans, Cooks, Watkins, Benjamin class of 2014.
