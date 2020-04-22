Joe Burrow: ‘Everyone sees me ballin… nobody sees the hard work, the disappointments behind it’

Former LSU Tigers QB and suspected #1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, chats with FOX Sports' Joel Klatt. Burrow details his leadership qualities and provides some of his strengths as a quarterback, as well as what he perceives to be his biggest weakness. He also gives insight into what has led him to being the presumptive #1 pick in the draft.

