Falcons & others have called Redskins about No. 2 pick to take Chase Young — Jay Glazer
Video Details
Jay Glazer said officials with the Redskins have told him that the Falcons and other teams have reached out to them about trading for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to try and take star pass rusher Chase Young.
