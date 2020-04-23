Joe Burrow can change the Bengals’ losing culture — Joel Klatt
Video Details
Joel Klatt said much like Joe Burrow turned around an LSU team that hadn't won 10 games in a season for four straight years before he arrived, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft can turn around the fortunes of the Cincinnati Bengals.
