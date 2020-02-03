Patrick Mahomes leads fourth quarter Super Bowl LIV comeback to give Chiefs long-awaited title
Video Details
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed two touchdown passes and Damien Williams ran for another as KC erased yet another playoff deficit to claim the Super Bowl LIV title.
