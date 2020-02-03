Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce touchdown pass cuts 49ers lead to 20-17 in fourth quarter
Video Details
Down 20-10 late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce to cut the deficit to 20-17 in Super Bowl LIV vs. the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, 31-20.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.