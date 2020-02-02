Travis Kelce and George Kittle join Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski for a tight end only chat
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- George Kittle
- George Kittle
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
- Travis Kelce
-
The two best tight ends in football, Travis Kelce and George Kittle, sit down with two of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. You learn how Kelce was motivated by watching Gronkowski and how Kittle is very serious about playing physical.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.