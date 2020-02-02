Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris reenact The Immaculate Reception
Nearly 50 years after one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history, Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris teamed up to reenact their incredible play, which continues to live on in NFL lore.
