Chiefs’ Frank Clark on family journey to Super Bowl: ‘We deserve to be here’
Video Details
Star defensive end Frank Clark opened up about his long and winding road to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs and why it's important to realize that after all his hard work, he deserves to be in Miami set to play in sports' biggest game.
