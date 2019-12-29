Terry Bradshaw: Cowboys should ‘push Jerry Jones aside’
In light of their disappointing 2019 season, Terry Bradshaw said the Cowboys need to replace Jerry Jones with his son, Stephen, to turn things around in Dallas.
