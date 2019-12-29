Ron Rivera considered favorite to become Redskins head coach — Peter Schrager reports
Video Details
FOX Sports NFL insider Peter Schrager reports that Ron Rivera is considered the favorite to take over as Redskins head coach and a deal could get done as early as the next 48 hours.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879