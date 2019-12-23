Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East thanks to Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense. Sanders had 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards, including a game-clinching 38-yard run in the fourth quarter.
