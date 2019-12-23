Carson Wentz on pushing Eagles to brink of NFC East title: ‘We’re a resilient bunch’
Video Details
With a 13-9 win over the Cowboys, the Eagles are in a win-and-in scenario in Week 17. Philly is on the brink of a division title despite being decimated by injuries this season, which quarterback Carson Wentz talked about with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews after the game.
