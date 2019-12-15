Jared Goff: “We’re hitting our stride at the right time”
Video Details
Chris Myers catches up with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to discuss the Rams roller coaster of a season as well as Goff’s personal hurdles he’s had to face.
