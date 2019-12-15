Jay Glazer reveals footage of Patriots filming Bengals | FOX SPORTS EXCLUSIVE
Video Details
FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer obtained exclusive video of the Patriots filming the Bengals sideline, an incident the NFL has launched an investigation into. Watch the exclusive video the League Office is actively reviewing right now.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879