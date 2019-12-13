Troy Aikman compares Lamar Jackson to Barry Sanders after record-breaking performance
Video Details
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck break down Lamar Jackson's performance and compares Jackson to Barry Sanders. Jackson broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the blowout win vs the Jets.
