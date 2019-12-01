Video Details

The Jaguars turned to Gardner Minshew for a spark in the second half, but it wasn't enough to stop the Buccaneers, who came away victorious in Jacksonville, 28-11. Minshew threw for 147 yards with a TD and an interception, while Peyton Barber ran for 2 TDs and Devin White had an interception and a fumble recovery for a TD for Tampa Bay.