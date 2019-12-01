Rob Gronkowski and Cooper Manning share their best Thanksgiving memories
Video Details
On Thanksgiving, families share both a meal and memories. Rob Gronkowski and Cooper Manning sit down and share their fondest Thanksgiving memories.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879