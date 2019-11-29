Troy Aikman: David Blough proved he “has a place” in the NFL
Undrafted rookie QB David Blough was on the Lions' practice squad not long ago, but given the chance to start for Detroit, the former Purdue Boilermaker shined in a loss to the Bears. Troy Aikman said in his one chance to prove himself, he showed he belonged in the league.
