Bears keep slim playoff hopes alive, beat Lions 24-20
Video Details
Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky led Chicago from a double digit deficit in Detroit, throwing the game-winning touchdown with just over two minutes remaining. The Bears improve to 6-6, keeping their playoff hopes alive.
