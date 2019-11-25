Tom Brady’s beautiful, back-shoulder throw to N’Keal Harry gives the rookie his first NFL TD
Video Details
Tom Brady tosses a beautiful, back-shoulder throw to rookie receiver N'Keal Harry in the end zone for a 10-yard score.
