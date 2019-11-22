Troy Aikman: Texans’ win does not secure them AFC South title just yet

Video Details

By beating the Colts 20-17 on Thursday Night Football, the Texans secured first place in the AFC South. With five weeks left to play, FOX Sports' Troy Aikman said the win gives them the upper hand in the division for now. But with plenty of football left to be played, he said it's still anyone's division.

More Videos »