Mark Schlereth: Cam Newton is still the Panthers’ best option at QB when healthy
Carolina still has plenty of time to decide whether to go forward with Cam Newton or Kyle Allen at quarterback, but Mark Schlereth says Newton is the team's best option as long as he's healthy.
