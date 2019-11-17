Matt Ryan after win over Panthers: ‘We’re in good shape’ if defense keeps dominating
Matt Ryan knows the Falcons have their backs up against the wall at 3-7, but after two straight big road divisional wins, he believes Atlanta is in good shape heading into the season's stretch run.
