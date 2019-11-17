Michael Vick: ‘More people will get fired’ if Chiefs don’t fix their defense
Are the Chiefs too dependent on Patrick Mahomes? Michael Vick said if he were Mahomes, he'd be going to defensive coaches and telling the team to hold opponents to 20 and they'll win every game.
