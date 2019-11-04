Russell Wilson after 5-touchdown, comeback performance: ‘It comes down to believing’
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led Seattle back from multiple scores down vs. the Buccaneers with nearly 400 yards passing and five touchdowns. He said the team's communication and belief is what allows them to withstand adversity and early deficits.
