Why Patrick Mahomes isn’t playing, how Russell Wilson recruited Josh Gordon — Jay Glazer reports
Video Details
The Kansas City Chiefs decided to play it safe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 9. Jay Glazer reports what exactly went into their decision, plus how Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson played a big factor in his team's decision to claim Josh Gordon.
