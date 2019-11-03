Tony Gonzalez: ‘The Raiders will make the playoffs’
Video Details
Tony Gonzalez said there are a few below .500 teams he has his eyes on. The Raiders are among them and he said they will make the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879