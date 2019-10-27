Colin Cowherd believes the Bears should trade for Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater
Video Details
- Alvin Kamara
- Alvin Kamara
- Chicago Bears
- Drew Brees
- Mitchell Trubisky
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFL
- Teddy Bridgewater
-
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints would be perfect trading partners.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879