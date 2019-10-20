Lamar Jackson credits Ravens’ dominant defense, isn’t worried about the doubters after win vs. Seahawks

The Baltimore Ravens brought it on both sides of the ball against the Seattle Seahawks, with the defense scoring twice and Lamar Jackson going over 100 yards rushing and scoring a crucial 4th-down touchdown. After the game, the Ravens QB tipped his hat to his defensive comrades and told Jen Hale he's not worried about whether the doubters are starting to believe in his ability.

